Waco native Hailey Cowan withdraws from first scheduled UFC fight: Reports

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco native, Hailey Cowan, has withdrawn from what was scheduled to be her first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight Saturday evening.

MMAJunkie is reporting that the Baylor and Midway alum withdrew from her fight against Ailin Perez due to illness.

Cowan was the winner of Dana White’s Contender Series 50, that took place in Las Vegas last year.

With winning Dana White’s Contender Series, Cowan became the first female fighter from the Central Texas area to earn an UFC contact.

No word yet on when Cowan may fight next.

