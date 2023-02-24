Waco police unit arrests 12 during undercover operation targeting solicitation of prostitution

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Street Crimes Unit arrested 12 individuals during an undercover operation targeting the solicitation of prostitution.

The operation was conducted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 and the undercover officers posted advertisements on various sites known for engaging and solicitating prostitution, police said.

In addition to the 12 arrests, officers seized $4019 in U.S. currency allegedly brought to the location by the suspects to pay for sexual services.

Officers seized 12 cellular devices for evidence and impounded eleven vehicles and one Motorcycle.

One of the suspects arrested was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said nearly 18 grams of cocaine was recovered during the operation.

Officers also recovered three firearms.

The following 12 individuals were arrested:

  • 26-year-old Vincente Mendez Vasquez
  • 19-year-old Keven Gonzalez
  • 40-year-old Martin Dube
  • 33-year-old Jermaine Anderson
  • 34-year-old Aaron Bangle
  • 40-year-old Markese Spain
  • 41-year-old Bobby Morris
  • 53-year-old James Tripi
  • 31-year-old Isabel Espino-Olvera
  • 54-year-old Michael Allsup
  • 52-year-old Richard Klingman
  • 33-year-old Amsori Munif

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully

Latest News

Michelle Cardenas watches over her students as students wait in the lunch line at Hillcrest...
Texas teachers need raises, more training and better working conditions to fix shortages, state task force finds
FILE PHOTO: State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, held a press conference at the capitol to...
Speaker Dade Phelan endorses Medicaid expansion for new mothers, repeal of ‘tampon tax’
LEFT TO RIGHT: Brian Butler with SuckerPunch Management, Hailey Cowan, and Jake Brennan.
Waco native Hailey Cowan withdraws from first scheduled UFC fight: Reports
Local members of the Meerak Daughters of the Nile stopped by the KWTX offices this week to...
6th Annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children