Waco police unit arrests 12 during undercover operation targeting solicitation of prostitution

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Street Crimes Unit arrested 12 individuals during an undercover operation targeting the solicitation of prostitution.

The operation was conducted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 and the undercover officers posted advertisements on various sites known for engaging and solicitating prostitution, police said.

In addition to the 12 arrests, officers seized $4019 in U.S. currency allegedly brought to the location by the suspects to pay for sexual services.

Officers seized 12 cellular devices for evidence and impounded eleven vehicles and one Motorcycle.

One of the suspects arrested was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said nearly 18 grams of cocaine was recovered during the operation.

Officers also recovered three firearms.

The following 12 individuals were arrested:

26-year-old Vincente Mendez Vasquez

19-year-old Keven Gonzalez

40-year-old Martin Dube

33-year-old Jermaine Anderson

34-year-old Aaron Bangle

40-year-old Markese Spain

41-year-old Bobby Morris

53-year-old James Tripi

31-year-old Isabel Espino-Olvera

54-year-old Michael Allsup

52-year-old Richard Klingman

33-year-old Amsori Munif

