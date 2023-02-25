Baylor avenges their second half struggles, beats Texas, 81-72

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping their last two on the road due to second half slow downs, Baylor avenges themselves in against eight-ranked Texas, winning 81-72 Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears have been competitive in every Big 12 game this year. As of late, when the halftime intermissions comes to end, Baylor has been outdueled by a margin of over 40 in their last two. Baylor was able to flip the script Saturday, as the Bears outscored the Longhorns by seven in the final 20 minutes on the clock.

Jalen Bridges emerged in the first half, as he stood out on the floor in keeping Baylor in the game with nine points and six boards in the first half alone. Baylor was efficient in the first half, shooting over 37-percent from three, but to take advantage of another top team like the Texas, Baylor has to be better than efficient. After falling to Texas earlier in the year, Baylor was able to understand what needed to be done.

Baylor spread the ball all over in the second half, resulting in double digit scoring performances from Bridges (17), Dale Bonner (13), Adam Flagler (14), Langston Love (11), and Flo Thamba (12).

Dylan Disu scored a season-high of 24 points for the Longhorns on 10 for 15 shooting and three three-pointers. Timmy Allen, Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr, and Sir’Jabari Rice all scored over 10 points, matching Baylor’s total of five players reaching the double digit mark.

The win over Texas gives Baylor 10 Big 12 wins for the fifth consecutive year. The Bears will hit the road for one last time in the regular season, as Baylor heads to Stillwater on Monday, visiting Oklahoma State for an 8 p.m. game.

