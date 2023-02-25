Advertise
Submit a Story
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Baylor University Board of Regents approves 6% tuition hike for 2023-24 academic year

File Photo: Baylor University
File Photo: Baylor University((Baylor University photo/file))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Board of Regents during its most recent meeting approved a 6% tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, bringing the cost of attending the private college to $54,844, the university announced.

Despite the increase, the university said, “Baylor’s tuition rates continue to lag significantly behind private peer institutions, are the second lowest among the Power 5 private institutions (behind BYU) and are well below private competitors, including those in the state of Texas.”

The university said that “even with the increase for those who pay full tuition, Baylor will continue to have the lowest tuition among its national peer private institutions, ensuring it remains an affordable, high-quality academic option.”

The Baylor Benefit program will reportedly “meet the needs of the most financially disadvantaged, students,” the university said, covering tuition for those with an adjusted gross income below $50,000, “and with a demonstrated need.”

The University hopes to expand the Baylor Benefit to additional income groups in the years ahead, a news release states.

In addition to the Baylor Benefit program, more than 90% of students receive financial aid, and 86% receive merit scholarships, which significantly reduces the actual amount of tuition students pay, the university said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully

Latest News

Jillian Grace
Cool Clouds in Central Texas: Jillian Grace explains
At Thursday night’s board meeting, Waco ISD unanimously voted to approve sign-on bonuses for...
Waco ISD approves sign-on bonus
Dari Orme
Orme throws No-Hitter as No. 25 Baylor Softball cruises past No. 21 Maryland
Daycare provider Marian Bergman Fraser is charged in the death of 4-month-old Clara Felton in...
Jury selection scheduled to begin Monday in retrial of ex-Waco daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death