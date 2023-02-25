Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police say a woman was struck and killed by a snowplow in Minnesota Friday morning.

The woman, identified by police as 69-year-old Linda Rud, was walking alone in Rochester when she was struck by a plow that was backing up, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Rochester police reported officers on the scene confirmed her death.

The plow involved was owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The city employee involved in the incident has been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Dohrmann. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Minnesota State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snowplow during their investigation. They reopened the road upon completing their investigation of the scene.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton gave a statement about the incident on Friday.

“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the deceased’s loved ones,” she said.

Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck