UMHB Women’s Basketball falls to East Texas Baptist in ASC Semifinals

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team fought hard against the No. 2 seed East Texas Baptist University in the American Southwest Conference Semifinals Friday in Abilene, eventually falling to the Tigers 68-65 in overtime.

The Tigers jumped to an early lead, winning by as many as eight points at the 4:23 mark. UMHB fought back, taking a 12-10 lead with one minute remaining in the first quarter. ETBU’s Mollie Dittmar made a layup on the next possession to even the score 12-12 to close to the first frame.

UMHB opened second quarter play with back-to-back three-pointers from Arieona Rosborough and Lauren Baker. The Tigers added four foul shots before the Cru went on a 10-point run to bring the lead to 13. ETBU tacked on four points in the final minute to end the half with UMHB ahead 31-22.

The third quarter proceeded in back-and-forth action. ETBU closed the gap six points, but the Cru capitalized on baskets from Kenna Gibson in the final two minutes of play to hold a lead of nine going into the final quarter.

UMHB was basket-for-basket with the Tigers for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. ETBU used a trio of three-pointers to knot up the contest 55-55 at the 1:10 mark. A Lauren Baker layup gave UMHB a two-point lead with less than five seconds on the clock. Dittmar responded again for the Tigers, making a second-chance basket at the buzzer to take the game into overtime tied at 57-57.

UMHB scored the first basket of overtime with a three-pointer from Lauren Baker. The contest saw five more lead changes before the Tigers sealed the 68-65 win with free throws in the final two seconds.

Lauren Baker led the Cru with 20 points followed by Arieona Rosborough with 14. Rosborough was big under the basket for UMHB, leading with eight rebounds, while Jaycie Brisco added six.

UMHB closed out their season 19-8 overall and 13-5 in American Southwest Conference action. East Texas Baptist advances to the ASC championship match tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Abilene.

