Warmer temperatures return for the weekend

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 48 minutes ago
After a cloudy & chilly Friday, we will see a pretty quick rebound in the temperatures over the weekend. Clouds will stay thick on Saturday, but temperatures will be around 10° warmer than what we saw Friday. A few sprinkles are possible, but most of us will stay rain-free. We will see a big temperature bump on Sunday. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday, with strong south winds gusting up to 30mph. Most of Sunday will be rain-free, but rain chances will increase late Sunday and into Monday morning. That rain will be out of hear pretty quickly on Monday, and it will be windy and warm to kickoff the workweek.

High temperatures most of next week will be in the warm 70s & 80s. Our next cold front is set to arrive on Thursday. With that front we will see some scattered showers, and will see another decent dip in the temperature to end out the workweek.

