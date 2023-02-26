Advertise
48th Annual Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show hits Bell County

Over 100 home improvement and design exhibitors from across the country will pack the Bell County Expo Center from February 24-26
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to renovate your home, spruce up your backyard, or even just get some design inspiration for home improvement projects, the Temple Area Builders Association is hosting a weekend-long Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center.

From 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Friday, Feb. 25, 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday, Feb. 26, visitors can experience over 100,000 square feet of exhibits featuring remodelers, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, landscape design, kitchenware, cars, and more.

Over 100 exhibitors from both Central Texas and across the country will be in attendance for the weekend-long event.

Deb Swift-Alejandro, the show’s co-chair, says the show allows folks to tackle all of their home improvement needs in one convenient space.

“A lot of people, as you know, buy houses and their houses are probably the most expensive thing they’re ever gonna buy,” Swift-Alejandro said. “And you really can’t afford to maybe buy a new one, but you can afford some upgrades. Cabinets, paint, and flooring can make your house look even new. You don’t have to buy a new house but you can make it look new by just changing up a few things, and we have a lot of people here that love to help you with that.”

The admission fee into the expo is $7 at the door. For more information, check out the Temple Area Builders Association website here.

