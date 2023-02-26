Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
File Graphic
Harker Heights police identify driver fatally shot by officer after pursuit

Latest News

Nearly 40 service members practiced sheltering and point of distribution missions at the...
Texas State Guard conducts disaster simulation trainings in Waco
Nearly 40 service members practiced sheltering and point of distribution missions at the...
Texas State Guard emergency training in Waco
Over 100 home improvement and design exhibitors from across the country will pack the Bell...
48th Annual Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show hits Bell County
Over 100 home improvement and design exhibitors from across the country will pack the Bell...
TABA Home and Garden show