Hundreds pay tribute to Downsville fire chief who died from cancer

Hundreds attended the funeral service that included songs and prayers to honor the late chief.
Hundreds attended the funeral service that included songs and prayers to honor the late chief.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from across Central Texas came together for the Downsville fire chief’s final ride. Chief Kelvin Toliver with the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department passed away from stomach cancer at the age of 49 on Feb. 15, 2023.

Crews from Robinson, Lorena, McGregor, Beverly Hills and about half a dozen other area fire departments all showed up to pay their respects.

“It’s awesome to see the support that they have shown to our family, Kelvin Toliver’s family,” Kelvin’s sister Shelia Holmes said. “It lets us know how much they loved him.”

Toliver’s casket traveled from Reflections by Serenity to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on a Downsville Volunteer Fire Department fire engine. The procession that included the fire truck with Toliver’s casket and other fire crews all traveled down Highway 6.

”Kelvin would really be proud of us,” Holmes said. “The idea of him taking one more ride on top of a fire truck, really says it all.”

At the funeral service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Downsville friends, family and community members shared memories of him. Hundreds attended the service.

One woman recalled how much Toliver loved dancing to Michael Jackson and Billy Joel. Others remembered some of his unique habits.

”I’ve never seen someone who folds their clothes, flips them and puts them in the dirty clothes basket, even his socks,” his sister Ethel White told the crowd.

Toliver’s funeral was filled with lots of songs and prayers. But no matter which way – everyone agreed: Toliver was committed to his service to his community up until the end.

“At the end he fought just like he would fight to save someone’s life,” White told KWTX. “Until the end he fought and fought. He was so strong.”

