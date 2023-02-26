Major warm up arrives today

It was cloudy and chilly to get the weekend started but the real warm up starts today. You can ditch those winter coats that we needed to end the week and bring back out the short sleeves. Sunday morning is starting out cool in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some patchy dense fog is possible if you plan to be out and about this morning. Strong south winds return for Central Texas throughout the day - Winds could gusts up to 35 mph. For today, cloud cover will decrease and some sun will finally shine after some very cloudy days. With the return of strong southerly winds and some sunshine - Highs this afternoon will soar into the mid 70s to around 80° - Which is about 20 to 30° warmer than what we had ending the week.

Most of your Sunday remains rain-free. Winds will increase throughout the day due to our next weather system approaching from the west. That system is a Pacific cold front that will swing through late tonight into early Monday morning. The rain is forecast to be out of Central Texas well before sunrise Monday. Since this is a quick moving system, we’re not expecting it to be a beneficial rainfall event - With only about trace amounts to 0.10″ forecast to fall in our area. We’re also not expecting any severe storms as this front races through. We can’t rule out some gusty winds, lightning, and some brief heavy rain. The better chance for severe storms with this system will be to our north and northwest. There is a Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms in western Oklahoma this afternoon and evening. Storms are forecast to weaken in strength as they approach Central Texas tonight.

Strong west winds can be expected as we head into the new work week. No cool down in store for Monday. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the day. With strong winds, sunshine, and dry air in place for Monday, Fire Danger remains elevated for Central Texas. Fire Danger will be highest for areas near and west of I-35. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Winds die down for Tuesday, but our temperatures get even warmer. We look to have highs in the low 80s for Tuesday. Wednesday remains warm, in the upper 70s, but we’ll start to see some clouds move back in. There may be a chance for some late day showers or storms.

Temperatures will begin to turn down some for the second half of the work week. A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday and bring in breezy north/northwest winds, which will begin to bring in milder air. Temperatures on Thursday look to drop back down into the low to mid 70s, but as the front moves in, scattered showers and storms will be possible. Our temperatures will take a decent dip to end the work week and drop down to a few degrees below normal into the low 60s for Friday afternoon. The “cooler than normal” snap will quickly end as we head into next weekend. Temperatures soar back into the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Spring is just 22 days away! It kicks off on March 20th at 4:24 p.m. CDT. It’s been feeling very spring-like some days over the last few weeks and we haven’t had freezing temperatures since the morning of February 18th. Because of the recent warmth we’ve had, you may be itching to do some spring planting. Looking into the first 7 days of March, we’re forecasting no freezing temperatures for Central Texas. Despite that forecast, we want you to be mindful if you have any planting plans because our average last freeze is on March 11th. The latest freeze on record is April 15th, which was set back in 2014. We’ll continue to keep you updated on any freezing temperature potential.

