Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.

It happened Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane.

Police say the incident began when the two trucks collided in the intersection.

After that happened, one of the pickups was pushed up onto a sidewalk where the vehicle struck a person who was on a bicycle and waiting to cross the intersection.

The person on the bicycle was rushed to a hospital and died from their injuries.

Occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

This collision is still under investigation.

