Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan

It happened Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane.
Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.

It happened Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane.

Police say the incident began when the two trucks collided in the intersection.

After that happened, one of the pickups was pushed up onto a sidewalk where the vehicle struck a person who was on a bicycle and waiting to cross the intersection.

The person on the bicycle was rushed to a hospital and died from their injuries.

Occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

This collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
James Anthony Kitchen, 33, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000 ,
Robinson man with prior DWI, intoxication manslaughter convictions allegedly caught driving drunk

Latest News

Alice W. Douse was the first African American principal in the Killeen Independent School...
Alice W. Douse’s legacy lives on throughout Central Texas
Hundreds attended the funeral service that included songs and prayers to honor the late chief.
Downsville fire chief laid to rest
Central Texas fire departments showed supporting for Chief Toliver by joining a procession to...
Firefighters across Central Texas prep for procession for Downsville fire chief
Nearly 40 service members practiced sheltering and point of distribution missions at the...
Texas State Guard conducts disaster simulation trainings in Waco