Texans gather at Washington On The Brazos for Texas Independence Day Celebration

Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas history reenactments and more.
Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas history reenactments and more.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - To celebrate Texas Independence Day Washington On The Brazos held a family-friendly event to show appreciation to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Independence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday with cannon firing demonstrations, Texas history reenactments, and more.

“It’s important for people to come here and learn about the history of this place so they can embrace it, understand what is so unique about Texas and what it means to be a Texan,” said site manager Johnathan Failor.

There were also local vendors and interactive experiences for kids and adults.

Washington On The Brazos continues the Texas Independence Day Celebration on Sunday.

Texas Independence Day is Thursday, March 2.

