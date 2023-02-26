Texas woman arrested after authorities find

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been arrested following an attempt at human smuggling Saturday evening in South Texas.

A Zavala County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the early morning of Feb. 25 east of La Pryor, Texas.

Upon further investigation, the deputy requested the driver to open the trunk, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

When the trunk was opened an adult woman and child were discovered inside.

The driver was arrested and transported to jail for smuggling of persons and smuggling of persons under 18 years of age.

A tow truck was called to impound the vehicle while the woman and child were turned over to border patrol.

