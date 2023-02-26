Advertise
Two men arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas, deputies say

Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found on the side of the road.(KXII)
Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found on the side of the road.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found on the side of the road.

Deputies say it started when they were called about a stolen gray Dodge truck traveling through the county.

They found the truck on Highway 24 and found 64-year-old Michael Penn asleep in the passenger seat.

He allegedly told deputies the driver had left to get gas.

Deputies found the driver, 43-year-old William Sprayberry walking along the highway soon after.

Both men were arrested. In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office stated Sprayberry had a large amount of counterfeit money and a syringe containing a crystal-like substance.

He’s facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument, while Penn is being held for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

