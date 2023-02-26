Woman wanted for stealing $700 worth of merchandise at Ohio Walmart, police say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing around $700 in merchandise at Walmart.

Police say the woman left the area in a distinct white 1990′s Chevrolet pickup truck.

The Streetsboro Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing around $700 in merchandise at Walmart. (Streetsboro Police Department)

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call 330-626-4976 or email at info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.