Another Big Swing In The Temperatures This Week!

It was a sunny and beautiful Monday across Central Texas! It will be nice again on Tuesday, with even warmer weather expected. Southwesterly winds will help to push our highs into the low-to-mid 80s for most of us. Keep in mind that our normal high for this time of year is only 66°, so Tuesday’s highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal. We will stay warm through Thursday, before our next cold front brings another big dip in the temperatures to end the workweek.

We will be rain-free Tuesday, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. The best potential will likely be across our northern counties during the morning hours. Another shot for thunderstorms arrives on Thursday with our cold front, and for some of us these storms could be on the strong side. There are still some questions on the timing of this weather system, and where the storms will start to develop. As of right now the best potential of seeing severe weather in our are will be east of I-35. It’s still too early to try to pinpoint exact details in the storm potential with this system, but we will keep you posted on any updates as we get closer to it’s arrival.

While we are watching for the potential for storms across parts of Central Texas, the larger concern for much of us with this front is the very strong winds that will move in behind the front. We could see west winds gust over 40 mph during the afternoon and evening behind the front. Cooler air will also push in behind the front, and we will see highs in the low 60s on Friday

