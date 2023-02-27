Advertise
Baylor softball wins Baylor Invitational, tops Minnesota, 15-2

Baylor pitcher Dariana Orme surrounded by her teammates in the circle, ready to close out a complete game against Minnesota.(Chad Vautherine)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After an undefeated performance last weekend in the Getterman Classic, the Bears continued their winning ways, finishing up a five-win weekend with a 15-2 run rule over Minnesota on Sunday.

Baylor won the Baylor Invitational Tournament this weekend, a round-robin tournament including Maryland, Minnesota, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Our strength of schedule has picked up, and to be able to do what we did against the teams we faced this weekend is very encouraging.”

The Bears rattled off 15 runs on 12 hits, no errors, and left seven on base. Dariana Orme pitched a complete game for the Bears Sunday, only giving up two runs on two hits to Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers were on the board first after Taylor Krapf hit a two-run shot to right to put Minnesota up 2-0. In the very next half inning, a walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for McKenzie Wilson who singled up the middle, driving in Shannon Vivoda and Sydney Collazos.

With the game tied at two a piece, Amber Toven doubled to the left-center gap, driving in a pair, as Baylor took a 4-2 lead. Shaylon Govan also added another run with an RBI single in second.

Baylor put up five runs in the second inning, four in the third, and scored six runs in the fourth inning. Wilson, Toven, and Govan along with Emily Hott and Taylor Strain all had a multi-hit game. Eight different players who made an appearance in the Baylor lineup crossed the plate for the Bears.

In Orme’s complete-game performance, she picked up her fifth win this year, pitching five innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out three.

Baylor improves to 13-1 on the year and have yet to drop a game at home. The Bears will stay at Getterman this week as they open up the last part of the homestand with UT Arlington on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

