CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera...
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a car with a baseball bat.

In the video, a male individual can be seen shattering a car’s windows with a baseball bat, according to WBRSO.

Law enforcement reported the incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:15 p.m. on Lukeville Lane in Brusly.

Deputies say during the same incident, a woman is seen entering the damaged car and allegedly stealing three iPhone 13s.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the two individuals please contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 225-382-5200.

