City of Valley Mills residents struggle with water issues as crews install high-speed internet

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Valley Mills residents have been struggling with water leaks and boil water advisories recently, but that’s about to come to a close as a federal project to bring high-speed internet to the area is almost complete.

The City of Valley Mills has posted over 10 water leaks or boil water notices over the past two months, causing frustration among residents. A resident told KWTX that he has had to buy about five cases of water because of the boil water advisories.

Mayor of Valley Mills Ray Bickerstaff says the causes of the leaks stem from crews working underground to install high-speed internet for the community as well as the old infrastructure of the city.

“Some of these old lines have been in the ground for close to 100 years...so, when you don’t know where a line is and you’re marking where you think lines are and there is or isn’t a line there, and they punch a hole in a line someplace that wasn’t marked, that’s the issues that we’re facing,” he said.

The plan to bring the high-speed internet to a city with a population of around 1,200 people comes with a federal program to increase access of high-speed services to underserved, rural communities, like Valley Mills.

The Federal Communications Commission, FCC, starting Phase II of the Connect America Program, which awarded an internet service provider, Nextlink, funds to install the service to rural communities in different states, including Texas.

“I know the directions we’re trying to go to improve things in the city,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s going to take time, but that’s okay. I’m patient because I know the end game is what’s going to really benefit people, because my phone is 5G, and it’s nice when I can do things on 5G service. It just works so much better.”

While the city moves forward to modern internet connection, the old infrastructure of the water lines has held it back; however, the company brought in a ground penetrating radar mapping system to identify where the lines are before accidently hitting one, according to Bickerstaff.

“They’ve done a much better job of not hitting the amount of lines that they did initially,” he said. “We’re getting to the end of hopefully those headaches.”

Another struggle for the city and residents is communicating the notice in a small community without major communication systems. Bickerstaff said, once Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, confirmed the need for a boil water advisory, the city would post on their Facebook page and post on local store fronts. However, now that the city has better internet quality, the mayor wants to find out if there would communication from the city to residents could be improved.

Bickerstaff said the company is nearing completion.

“They’ll be setting hubs up on the telephone poles that they will be able to then come back in and tie a family or a house into,” he said.

He said, after the crews are done with the underground work, water leaks and boil water adversaries will decrease and city residents will have affordable options to use high-speed internet and voice services.

Based on the FCC’s map of Phase II of Connect America, other rural areas in Central Texas could also receive these services in the near future.

