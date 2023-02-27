Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
Finding child care can be difficult for parents, and it's important to ask detailed questions...
Daycare Dilemma: How parents navigate unlicensed and licensed child care systems across the country
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow