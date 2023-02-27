Fairfield, La Vega headed to San Antonio for girl’s basketball state tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is home to some dominant girl’s basketball teams, but the only thing that counts is when the state tournament arrives in the spring. This past weekend, Fairfield and La Vega both punched tickets to San Antonio next weekend to participate in the 3A and 4A Texas State Tournaments.

In the 3A Region III bracket, the Fairfield girls defeated Rice 47-43 on Saturday, winning the region and extending their season win streak to 35 games. The Eagles dominated district play with a 14-0 record. They’ve outscored their opponents this season by almost 1700 points. Their last loss dates back to November 29, when Fairfield loss by three to the 4A state-bound La Vega Pirates.

Speaking of La Vega, the Lady Pirates also secured their spot in the 4A state tournament after Saturday’s 56-34 win over Madisonville. Led by head coach Marcus Willis Sr., La Vega has been noticeably dominant in their playoff run, including a 70-point win and a margin of victory of 100 points in the first and second rounds of the playoffs. The Pirates have yet to lose to a 4A opponent this season.

Fairfield (38-2) will open the state tournament against Winnsboro (31-8) on Thursday, March 2 in the semifinals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Holliday (32-3) and Columbus (31-4) in the 3A Texas state championship game.

La Vega (36-5) opens up the Texas state tournament against Glen Rose (39-1) on Friday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. The winner of this 4A semifinal game will fight for the state title against the winner of Boerne (35-1) and Sunnyvale (32-6).

The Texas State Championship tournaments will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX from March 2-4. For more information, visit www.uiltexas.org.

