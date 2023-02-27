I-35 South shuts down near 4th street bridge in Waco due to multi-vehicle crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident has shut down Interstate Highway 35 South near the 4th street bridge in Waco.

According to police, officers were assisting an 18-wheeler truck that was broken down on along I-35 when a driver failed to control their speed causing the multi-vehicle crash.

The accident allegedly involves two 18-wheelers and three cars causing traffic to be backed up until 19th street.

No major injuries have been reported however, some of those involved have been taken to the hospital.

Waco Police Department and Waco Fire and rescue are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

