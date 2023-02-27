Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft named lone finalist for leadership role at San Antonio area school district

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD Superintendent, Dr. John Craft, has informed the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees that he is the lone finalist for Superintendent of the Northside ISD in San Antonio, Texas.

Craft “honorably served our community for eleven years,” said Killeen ISD Board President Brett E. Williams. “He has guided us through a time of tremendous growth, to include two major bond initiatives, the construction and opening of a new high school, and countless other milestone events.”

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will discuss and consider naming an interim superintendent and the process for identifying a permanent replacement during its next scheduled meeting on March 7, 2023.

The KISD Board of Trustees recently voted to extend Craft’s contract to 2027. He joined Killeen ISD as the deputy superintendent in 2012 and was named superintendent of schools in January 2015.

“Under his leadership, the school district has continued a pattern of growth, opening numerous new schools, enhancing advanced academic options, strengthening community partnerships, and bringing to pass a historic bond program,” the school district wrote in a news release.

Craft said serving the Killeen community “has been a true blessing the past 11 years.”

