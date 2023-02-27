The Killeen Police Department seek community’s help in finding car thieves

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to a car theft from an H-E-B.

The suspects entered the store at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 to the employee area of H-E-B at the 2511 block of Trimmier Road.

Video surveillance shows a man and a woman entering the area and taking an employee’s bag containing the keys of a gray 2020 Dodge Journey.

The woman suspect is described as having a slim build, light-complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old with dark curly hair that was pulled up above her ears. She was last seen wearing a multicolored coat, grey t-shirt, and black jogger-style pants.

The man is described as a light-complected man, with a medium-length chin goatee, short dark hair and black-rimmed prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a red flat-bill baseball-style hat, a black sweatshirt and grey jogger-style pants.

The Killeen Police Department Seek the Community’s Help in Identifying Two Car Thieves (Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who may know these individuals or have any information about this theft, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

