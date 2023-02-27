Advertise
Man arrested in connection with murder of North Texas pawn shop owner

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One of the three men wanted in connection to the suspected murder of a North Texas pawn shop owner has been arrested, police said Sunday.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, turned himself into Dallas police at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. He was taken to the Lewisville jail and has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Police suspect that Johnson and two other men are responsible for an attempted armed robbery of the Lewisville Pawn Shop on Feb. 14. During the robbery, one of the men shot the 54-year-old owner of the shop in the chest.

The suspects then fled south in a red Ford Escape SUV. The owner later died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the other two men. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

