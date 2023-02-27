Advertise
Netflix releases trailer for ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ documentary about deadly siege at Branch Davidian compound

Promotional poster for Waco: American Apocalypse
Promotional poster for Waco: American Apocalypse(Netflix)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Netflix has released the trailer for “Waco: American Apocalypse,” a new documentary that explores the deadly 51-day standoff between federal agents and members of the Branch Davidian religious sect led by David Koresh.

CLICK HERE for KWTX special reports on David Koresh and the Branch Davidian Standoff.

The bloody siege resulted in the loss of 86 lives near the community of Elk, Texas.

The new three-part documentary was directed by filmmaker Tiller Russell and “retells this infamous event with never-before-seen material as well as realistic CGI visualizations,” Netflx said.

