North Texas ISD to hold fentanyl workshops for parents

Police say the boy’s death is an ongoing criminal investigation, but no charges have been filed
By OLIVIA LEACH
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In the wake of three student deaths due to fentanyl, Carrollton-Farmers Branch is holding two workshops for parents over the next few weeks. The first is being held tomorrow.

“It’s terrible. I think parents should get involved. This is a very dangerous drug,” said Balmori Garcia, the uncle of CFBISD students.

On February 9, the district held a presentation for parents on the dangers of fentanyl. At that presentation, Angelina Rogers’ mother shared the heart-wrenching details of her daughter’s death. She said another student gave her daughter the pill laced with the deadly drug.

“She had Oxys and she gave one to my daughter. My daughter took half and never woke up,” she said

Parents will get another chance to learn about the dangers of fentanyl at two parent workshops held by the district.

The first will be held tomorrow at 6 p.m. and another on Mar. 22 at 6 p.m. Both workshops will be held at the Education Services Division Complex on 1820 Pearl St. in Carrollton.

A representative for the district tells us the workshops will include information on how parents can monitor their child’s cell phone and social media.

The district says they are partnering with local law enforcement and health authorities to monitor the fentanyl crisis in schools. Narcan - an antidote for opioid overdoses - is being stocked at all campuses.

The workshops will also provide tips for parents about how they can fight the fentanyl problem.

“I talk to them about that all the time. That’s all you can do is chat with them and let them know how dangerous that drug is,” said Garcia. “What else can you do?”

