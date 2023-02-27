One killed after three-wheeled motorcycle collides with vehicle in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Joeby Byrd, 29, as the person killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The deadly collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, near 21st and Reuter.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Byrd critically injured after he was ejected from a Cam-Am Spyder.

Paramedics transported Byrd to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers believe Byrd was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Reuter, and hit the back of a car traveling through 21st and Reuter, throwing him off the Spyder and underneath a third car.

No further information is available.

