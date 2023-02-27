Severe weather chances going up Thursday

Meteorological winter comes to a close Tuesday and Spring is about to spring! We’re jumping right into our traditional severe weather season with our first chance of severe thunderstorms arriving with a strong storm system Thursday. Although we’re still technically in meteorological winter through Tuesday, we’re not expecting any cold weather (outside of a minor “chill” Tuesday morning). A strong cold front passed through Central Texas overnight and while there could be some isolated showers in the Brazos Valley through 7 AM, the rest of the area is dry. We may see a bit of patchy morning fog behind the front, but the fog will quickly clear with full sunshine and breezy winds expected this morning. Although west winds may gust as high as 25 MPH this morning, winds will subside this afternoon, dropping to between 5 and 15 MPH this afternoon. We’ll feel the effects of today’s front tonight as overnight lows dip into the mid-to-upper 40s. Despite temperatures over 10° colder tomorrow morning compared to this morning, our highs will be warmer Tuesday as we reach the low-to-mid 80s!

A small temperature drop arrives Wednesday as a quick-shot of morning rain moves through Wednesday. We’ll have a few thunderstorms with Wednesday morning’s small storm system but severe storms are not likely. Morning temperatures in the low 60s warm into the upper 70s late in the day as some sunshine returns. The big kahuna storm system arrives Thursday during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds out of the south ahead of the front will switch westerly behind it and those wind gusts, outside of thunderstorms, will be as high as about 45 MPH. As far as the severe weather goes, the main concern is going to be with strong wind gusts near or even exceeding 65 MPH within the strongest storms. The hail threat will likely be limited but quarter-size hail is still possible. There will be a tornado threat too, especially along and east of I-35, but the window for tornadic storms will be short. A few isolated showers Thursday morning won’t bring severe storms, but isolated storms may turn to a line of storms Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front swings through. Thursday’s severe weather chances will be lowest west of I-35 since the front may move through too early for storms to get going. Storms likely arrive near I-35, where they’ll likely strengthen, around mid-afternoon with storms clearing the entire area by 9 PM. While cities and towns west of I-35 may avoid the severe weather chances, the severe weather odds are higher along and east of I-35 and will be focused along and east of I-45.

After Thursday’s storms clear after sunset, we’ll see gusty west winds eventually turn northerly as cold air gets pulled in. We’re not expecting sub-freezing temperatures, but we’ll see temperatures dip into the upper 30s Friday morning with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. A gradual warm up arrives this weekend, but gusty north winds Saturday will keep temperatures on the cool side with morning lows in the upper 30s warming into the mid-60s even with full sunshine. We’ll close the door to the north Sunday and temperatures will warm back to near 70° for a high. We’ll continue to warm into the mid-70s early next week with the potential for another cold front arriving mid-week potentially bringing us another chance for rain.

