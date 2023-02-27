Student allegedly assaulted staff member at River Valley Middle

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Public Safety Department is investigating the alleged assault of a staff member at River Valley Intermediate.

KWTX has confirmed the incident happened last week.

An 11-year-old girl reportedly hit the female staff member, who was injured, but did not need to go to the hospital, officials said.

KWTX has learned the victim has filed charges and the case is under investigation.

The school is located at 4750 Speegleville Road in McGregor.

