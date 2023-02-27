Waco police arrest person who fired gun during altercation at bar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police said a person was taken into custody late Sunday night after several rounds were fired during an altercation at a bar.

It happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, police confirmed to KWTX.

Officers who responded to the scene learned an individual got into a fight at the bar and then fired two rounds.

Police said no one was wounded by the gunfire and the person who fired the weapon was arrested at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the person who was arrested, and did not clarify whether it was a man or a woman.

Police did not confirm whether the rounds were discharged inside the bar our outside the establishment.

No further information is available at this time. This article will be updated with new information obtained by KWTX.

