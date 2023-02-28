Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Williamson County assistant district attorney has been suspended after her arrest in Hewitt on a suspicion of drunken driving charge and for being in an accident involving damage.

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in Georgetown, remains free on bonds totaling $2,000 after her arrest Friday evening on charges of driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported that Smith sideswiped her car in the 700 block of North Hewitt Drive about 5:40 p.m. and “began driving away.”

When Smith and the other driver got to the red light at Panther Way, the woman told police she approached Smith’s vehicle and told her about the crash.

“She stated Smith appeared to be intoxicated and did not appear that she was going to stop. The reporting party followed Smith to the KFC parking lot awaiting officers,” the affidavit states.

The Hewitt officer reported that Smith was slurring her words and handed the officer her work identification badge instead of her driver’s license, which the officer had requested.

Smith told the officer she had two Big O Dos Equis beers at George’s “moments before she began driving.”

“I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath while speaking to her,” the officer wrote in the arrest document. “When asked to step out of the vehicle, she stepped out and leaned against the vehicle.”

The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Smith, which the officer alleged showed “positive results for intoxication.” Smith was taken to the hospital and cleared medically before the officer took her to jail, where Smith voluntarily consented to a blood draw, according to the affidavit. The results of the blood draw were not reported in the affidavit.

Smith and her attorney, Cody Cleveland, both declined comment on her arrest.

Prosecutors with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to recuse the office from prosecuting Smith because of her prior affiliation with the office.

