Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son

Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son(Austin Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her 2-week-old infant son, after she ran away from a state facility.

The mother and infant, believed to be in danger, were last seen near 2600 S IH 35 in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 23, at about 10 p.m.

“It is unknown where they may have gone, or who they may be with,” Austin police said in a news release.

The mother is reportedly from the San Antonio area.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder length brown hair with red ends. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

“Alexis was also seen with a baby stroller,” police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.

