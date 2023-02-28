Baylor survives a late OSU surge to win in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KWTX) - Despite a late surge from the Cowboys, the Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner led the scoring for the Bears with 15 points each.

Baylor guard Keyonte George missed the game due to a mild ankle sprain, which he suffered on Saturday during Baylor’s win over Texas.

The Bears’ depth was on display.

Baylor will end the regular season on Saturday when they host Iowa State.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.