Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Baylor survives a late OSU surge to win in Stillwater

Baylor at OSU
Baylor at OSU(Baylor MBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KWTX) - Despite a late surge from the Cowboys, the Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner led the scoring for the Bears with 15 points each.

Baylor guard Keyonte George missed the game due to a mild ankle sprain, which he suffered on Saturday during Baylor’s win over Texas.

The Bears’ depth was on display.

Baylor will end the regular season on Saturday when they host Iowa State.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Baylor’s Andrews, Littlepage-Buggs shine in win over No. 12 Texas
The La Vega Lady Pirates are headed to San Antonio for the Texas State Tournament.
Fairfield, La Vega headed to San Antonio for girl’s basketball state tournament
Baylor pitcher Dariana Orme surrounded by her teammates in the circle, ready to close out a...
Baylor softball wins Baylor Invitational, tops Minnesota, 15-2
Scott Wachter - USA Today Sports
Baylor avenges their second half struggles, beats Texas, 81-72