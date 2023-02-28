Advertise
Baylor’s Andrews, Littlepage-Buggs shine in win over No. 12 Texas

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team prevented Texas from securing a share of the Big 12 title.

Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the scoring for the Bears in their win over twelfth-ranked Texas.

Littlepage-Buggs posted 19 points and 12 rebounds at the Moody Center.

Sarah Andrews contributed 17 points and Ja’Mee Asberry added 10 of her own.

Baylor will close out their regular conference schedule on Saturday at the Ferrell Center as they host West Virginia.

