Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Celebrate National Pancake Day with free IHOP pancakes

Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack from 7am-7pm on Feb. 28
Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack from 7am-7pm on Feb. 28(IHOP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Calif. (KWTX) - IHOP is bringing back its National Pancake Day celebration with free buttermilk short stacks.

At participating locations across the country, IHOP locations will offer their three buttermilk pancakes for free for dine-in guests from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. today.

This year, IHOP will also provide an extra sweet reward for International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members by offering two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond.”

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators

Latest News

Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida.
As 2024 nears, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looms large over Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas
File Photo
Student allegedly assaulted staff member at River Valley
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas