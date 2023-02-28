Celebrate National Pancake Day with free IHOP pancakes

GLENDALE, Calif. (KWTX) - IHOP is bringing back its National Pancake Day celebration with free buttermilk short stacks.

At participating locations across the country, IHOP locations will offer their three buttermilk pancakes for free for dine-in guests from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. today.

This year, IHOP will also provide an extra sweet reward for International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members by offering two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond.”

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years.

We'll stack it up. You take it down. Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack from 7am-7pm on Feb. 28! And earn double PanCoins on all other purchases! #IHOPNationalPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/Ep4PxkLKW1 — IHOP (@IHOP) February 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.