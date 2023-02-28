City of West holds town hall to discuss Westfest parade parking concerns

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The City of West will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss an ordinance that could prohibit overnight parking in downtown West year-round or the day of the city’s Westfest Parade.

The ordinances would prohibit parking downtown from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. year-round and prohibit parking along the Westfest parade route from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. the day of the parade.

“The parking for the Westfest Parade, it has gotten a little bit out of hand,” Mayor Tommy Muska said. “It used to be that people would park on Friday and go to the parade, have a car downtown. Well, now it’s like Wednesday.”

The parade runs downtown on Reagan, Oak, Washington, Broadway and Main streets, which runs in front of many small local businesses, including restaurants, bars, boutiques and pharmacies.

Many downtown businesses agree with the ordinance that would prohibit overnight parking during the week of Westfest because excited parade-goers crowd their parking lots with empty cars and no customers.

“Last year parade parkers started parking as early as Tuesday,” Mallory Kreder, a waitress for the Czech-American Restaurant downtown. “Years before, they started parking around Thursday, Friday. It affects our business and affects me personally financially, and it affects my coworkers financially.”

Kreder said the full parking lot made it impossible for potential customers to find a nearby place to park. She also said people have told her that they were about to dine at the restaurant but a packed parking lot made them think that tables were full, so they turned around.

“The only business that we usually get is our locals,” she said. “All the travelers that are coming in for Westfest assume that we’re busy, and there’s nowhere for them to park.”

She said the ordinance would allow tourists and locals to support the local businesses on the parade route before the big parade rolls.

“It would help to allow everyone here in West that has West businesses that want the Westfest people that are coming out of town, to allow them to have spots to come in, to eat, to shop the boutiques, to enjoy West for what they’re coming here for,” Kreder said.

Many businesses told KWTX they also experience the same issues starting as early as Tuesday, affecting their small business. One pharmacy downtown said an older customer had to walk a few blocks with a walker in the rain to get her prescription because parking was taken up by parade goers, who were grabbing a spot before the parade.

However, some residents disagree with the ordinances, saying that the parking on the route is public and residents should be allowed to park there to get a good spot for the parade.

“Westfest has about normally about 140 entries into this parade, and, then, the people line the blocks around downtown West as it goes through the town, so it’s a complement to Westfest and how excited people are to enjoy a good parade,” Muska said.

Muska also said the ordinances come with safety concerns as well.

“Part of the problem also is the Westfest parade with cars lining the parade route,” he said. “It gets really narrow and, obviously, with children there and looking for candy and all, they get really close to those floats and cars and tractors or whatever.”

If either ordinances are passed, the city said there will be no parking allowed along the Westfest parade route.

Most businesses downtown and the Mayor said they do not think the ordinance will need to be enforced year-round.

Muska encourages residents and business-owners to attend the town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Community Center.

