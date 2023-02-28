Advertise
DEA, Bexar County find various firearms, statue used to ‘protect’ suspect

DEA, Bexar County find various firearms, statue used to 'protect' suspect
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been arrested following a search warrant executed where narcotics and firearms were found.

Robert Salas, 47, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Deputies along with DEA agents worked on Feb. 23 to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Terrell Bend where deputies were able to detain the suspect.

While deputies were searching the residence, the K9 team alerted several areas throughout the residence that indicated there were narcotics in the residence.

Deputies located a large safe and found eleven firearms, ranging from glock pistols, Micro Draco, an AK-47 style rifle, and also a glock switch. Five of the eleven weapons were confirmed stolen weapons, according to authorities.

Deputies located a large safe and found eleven firearms, ranging from glock pistols, Micro Draco, an AK-47 style rifle, and also a glock switch. Five of the eleven weapons were confirmed stolen weapons, according to authorities.

As deputies continued the search, 65 grams of THC wax, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of Vicodin, and 6 grams of fentanyl were found in the dining room. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered that included NARCAN, digital scales, and packaging.

“The search continued and deputies located a large Santa Muerte shrine with offerings,” said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “Drug traffickers commonly use this statue to protect them as they traffic drugs.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

