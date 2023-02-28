Advertise
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Human remains found at the Sam Houston National Forest on Feb. 7 have been positively identified as Felicia Johnson from California.

The remains were found by a TxDOT worker near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

Montgomery County detectives and investigators responded to the scene. They determined the remains were in fact human and samples were sent for DNA and dental record analysis. Authorities were able to connect the dental records to Johnson.

Johnson had been missing for nearly a year.

She was the victim of a homicide in Houston in 2022.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Nwobodo is still not in police custody.

