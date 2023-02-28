Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to stay alert during active search for burglary suspects

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to say alert while its deputies conduct an active search for burglary suspects in the area of State Highway 7 between Chilton and Bruceville-Eddy.

“Residents in the area need to use caution, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

