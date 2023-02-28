Advertise
Killeen ISD to Host Job Fair March 4th

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 9 a.m. - noon

Killeen ISD will host a Job Fair on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon). Our hiring team including campus and district representatives will be on-site for this one-day event to interview for all positions.

No prior registration required, we look forward to meeting you here!

Location:

Harker Heights High School

1001 East FM 2410 Rd.

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Virtual Interviews Also Available

If you are out of town and unable to join us in-person on March 4th, reserve your virtual interview time slot by clicking the link below.

RESERVE VIRTUAL INTERVIEW

