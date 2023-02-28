Advertise
McLennan County tax office to begin offering services by appointment

Appointments offered for property tax payments, motor vehicle registrations, handicap placards, and motor vehicle title transactions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Tax Office is launching an online appointments system beginning March 1, 2023, “in an effort to continually offer convenience” to visitors and taxpayers.

Online appointments will be offered for property tax payments, motor vehicle registrations, handicap placards and motor vehicle title transactions.

Online appointments will be available in all three tax office locations: the McLennan County records building, and the McGregor and West substations.

Look for the “Make an Appointment” icon on any of the McLennan County Tax Office web pages.

“Taxpayers with appointments will be given priority when the office is busy,” county officials said.

Taxpayers who do not wish to set up appointment have two other convenience options recently made available:

A drive-thru drop box was placed in the parking lot of the McLennan County Records Building closest to the entrance on Washington Avenue in January 2022.

A QR Code feature was added in October 2021, to allow visitors to obtain a virtual ticket and wait in the lobby or in their vehicle, depending on how busy the office is at the time. Scan the QR Code on the door on the Washington Ave. side of the Records Building.

The McLennan County Tax Office is located in Downtown Waco, with substations in West and McGregor.

Most transactions can be processed through the mail at P.O. Box 406, Waco, TX 76703.

