Police in Temple looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 16-year-old Estelle Allen.
The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 16-year-old Estelle Allen.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 16-year-old Estelle Allen.

The girl is described as being 5′4″-5′6″ tall and weighing in between 140-160 pounds.

Police said she has short black hair and blue eyes.

Allen was last seen wearing a burgundy top, and black skirt with a black backpack.

If you have information, call police immediately at 254-298-5500.

