Rain and storm chances return as the calendar changes to March

The last day of February felt more like spring and less like winter. Afternoon temperatures today soared into the mid to upper 80s - Making us more than 20° warmer than normal. We almost broke the record high today as the high temperature at the Waco Regional Airport climbed up to 85°. The record for the day is 86° set back in 1904. The warmer than normal temperatures and rain chances continue as we head into March! Wednesday, March 1st, is the first day of Meteorological Spring. The Astronomical start to Spring is on March 20th at 4:24 p.m. CDT.

Moisture starts to return from the south overnight. Clouds will race back in and stick around for Wednesday. It’s also going to be a bit more muggy for the middle of the week. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm or two looking possible for Central Texas on Wednesday. The better chance for rain looks to take place throughout the morning hours Wednesday, with the better chance for a strong storm or two to our north that could produce large hail. There’s a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe storms from Hillsboro into Oklahoma, with the higher severe storm chances further to our northeast. We’ll have to watch for additional thunderstorms that could develop to our southwest for the afternoon. Some forecast models bring isolated storms into Central Texas during the late afternoon and evening hours. As far as temperatures go Wednesday - They’ll start out mild in the mid to upper 60s with highs remaining warm in the upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon.

As Thursday rolls around - Our first severe weather threat of the spring season looks to arrive. A strong Pacific cold front and upper-level low will swing directly through Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours.. The set up is looking perfect for severe storms as warm and humid air will be in place as the storm system arrives. Thursday morning will be muggy and mild once again. Temperatures start out around the mid 60s. Some scattered showers look possible for areas east of I-35 during the morning hours. Once that quickly races east - We’re mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will still be warm with highs reaching up to around 80° for the afternoon. The cold front will be moving in from the west and looks to move into the western parts of Central Texas by 4PM. A strong line of storms will quickly race through Central Texas and be out of Central Texas before 9 PM. The highest severe weather chances will be along and east of I-35 stretching from Waco to Hearne and into East Texas. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (Level 3/5) from Waco north to Hillsboro and extending across our eastern counties. Areas south and west of Waco are either under a Slight or Marginal Risk (Levels 1 and 2). All modes of severe weather look possible - We’re most concerned with strong straight line winds of 65 mph or greater. Large hail and a few tornadoes also could be possible as this line moves through. It’s very important to remain weather aware! Download the KWTX Weather App for free to stay up to date!

After the storms race through, quiet and cooler weather returns to end the work week. Friday morning will be chilly down into the 40s. Lots of sunshine and breezy north winds keep us around 20° cooler than what we saw on Thursday. Highs for Friday afternoon look to be down into the low 60s. The weekend is looking spectacular. Another warming trend will begin. Highs for Saturday and Sunday look to remain in the low 70s!

