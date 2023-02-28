Severe storms remain likely Thursday

Today is the last day of Meteorological Winter, the coldest three-month period of time in the Northern Hemisphere, so Spring, in one way, starts tomorrow. We’ll not only have a few Spring-like showers return Wednesday, but we’re also gearing up for what’ll be the first severe weather risk of the season Thursday. Before we close out Meteorological Winter today, we’re expecting to get very close to a record high temperature! We’re starting out this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and sunshine will boost our temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon! Today’s record high is 86°, set in 1904, and we’re forecasting a high of 86°. Humidity won’t be noticeably for many of us, but some humidity will return late this afternoon and could make cities and towns near Highway 190 east of I-35 feel a bit warmer than the actual temperature. Humidity continues to surge back in tonight ahead of a weak storm system moving in Wednesday and a stronger system moving in Thursday.

Morning temperatures Wednesday will start out in the upper 50s and 60s with cloudy skies returning. A weak disturbance will move through tomorrow morning and bring us a 40% chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will form after about 4 AM but the focus for heavier rain may be just to our north, focusing more on the Metroplex. Scattered showers and non-severe storms tomorrow morning may put a damper on the morning commute, but the rain should be moving fast enough to keep rainfall totals minimal. We’re expecting generally less than a tenth-inch of rain but heavier downpours could push isolated totals closer to and even past a quarter-inch. Although tomorrow’s rain comes to a close before the end of the day, widespread clouds will hang around in the afternoon and keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warm and humid air will continue to pull northward Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s storm system. While we could see some scattered morning rain Thursday, mainly east of I-35, the big show won’t arrive until the late-afternoon and early evening hours. Much of the day Thursday will be dry and mostly cloudy, but some returning late-day sun will boost highs close to 80° AND also potentially destabilize the atmosphere for storms. While a line of storms will take shape from Abilene to San Angelo around lunch time, any storms that fire up locally ahead of that line during the early-to-mid afternoon hours may quickly strengthen and bring a risk of gusty winds, hail, and maybe a stray tornado or two. The line of storms will move into the area after 3 PM and will surge across the area through 9 PM. The highest severe weather chances will be along and east of I-35 stretching from Waco to Hearne and into East Texas. It’ll be in this area that the wind gust threat will be elevated, with the potential for 70+ MPH wind gusts as the cold front arrives, but it’ll also be the area that has a better chance of an embedded tornado within the line of storms. Tornadoes embedded within a line of storms are typically quicker to form, quicker to dissipate, and usually weaker, but a high amount of wind shear and spin in the atmosphere could potentially cause a strong tornado to form. Again, tomorrow’s greatest severe weather threat will be strong straight-line winds, but don’t sleep on the tornado threat either.

