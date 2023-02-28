THE SIEGE: Interviews with authors, historians and documentary filmmakers

Full interview with Tiller Russell, director of the new Netflix documentary “Waco: American Apocalypse”

Full interview with Dan Morris, author of “Ranch Apocalypse”

Interview with Author Dan Morris and ATF agents who experienced the standoff at The Branch Davidian

KWTX@4: ATF Agents discuss their first-hand accounts about the Branch Davidian standoff 30 years later - 2.27.23

Interview with Jeff Guinn, a longtime Fort Worth Star-Telegram staff writer, and author of the book, “Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage”

KWTX@4: Bestselling author Jeff Guinn discusses his new book "Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage" - 2.3.23

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.