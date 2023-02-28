Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good

Student who allegedly assaulted staff member at River Valley Middle school charged, released to mother

File Photo
File Photo(Canva)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Public Safety Department said the 13-year-old girl accused of assaulting a staff member at River Valley Middle School appeared at the police department with her mother on Thursday, March 2.

The girl was charged with a third degree felony count of assault on a public servant and released to her mother, police said.

KWTX has confirmed the alleged assault happened last week.

The girl reportedly hit the female staff member, who was injured, but did not need to go to the hospital, officials said.

KWTX has learned the victim has filed charges and the case is under investigation.

River Valley Middle School is part of the Midway Independent School District. The school is conducting a separate investigation.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office, Woodway Police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained
File Graphic (KWTX)
Stolen VFD handheld radio recovered; suspects identified by investigators
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom

Latest News

The conditions of the students were not immediately available by school officials.
3 arrested after Bryan High students sent to hospital after ingesting THC edibles
State congressman pushes to combat law enforcement recruitment and retraining challenges
State congressman pushes to combat law enforcement recruitment and retraining challenges
KWTX@4: Pete Sousa previews locally produced podcasts from Rogue Media Network - 3.2.23
KWTX@4: Pete Sousa previews locally produced podcasts from Rogue Media Network - 3.2.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.2.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 3.2.23
Waco Police Dept. officers on Thursday afternoon were investigating a collision involving a...
Waco police investigating auto collision involving train