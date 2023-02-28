Student who allegedly assaulted staff member at River Valley Middle school charged, released to mother

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Public Safety Department said the 13-year-old girl accused of assaulting a staff member at River Valley Middle School appeared at the police department with her mother on Thursday, March 2.

The girl was charged with a third degree felony count of assault on a public servant and released to her mother, police said.

KWTX has confirmed the alleged assault happened last week.

The girl reportedly hit the female staff member, who was injured, but did not need to go to the hospital, officials said.

KWTX has learned the victim has filed charges and the case is under investigation.

River Valley Middle School is part of the Midway Independent School District. The school is conducting a separate investigation.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office, Woodway Police said.

