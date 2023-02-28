TxDOT updates nearly completed Mall-to-Mall project

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Traffic may be a pain for some drivers in Waco as what’s called, the Mall-to-Mall project, continues.

It stretches from Central Texas Marketplace to the Richland Mall.

Cars off Highway 6 are bumper to bumper and seeing nothing but brake lights can be a pain for some drivers and employees near the highway, like Perseus Krnaevk.

“It’s really annoying. All the customers who come in thinks it’s annoying as well,” said Krnaevk.

Krnaevk works at the CEFCO gas station off Industrial drive.

He said between the construction and congestion, he cannot catch a break.

“It’s kind of hard to get to work some days. I never know if the exit to my job will be opened or not. We had to lock our backdoor because it kept bringing dust in every time a customer come in,” said Krnaevk.

TxDOT officials said the Mall-to-Mall project will improve travel between the Central Texas Marketplace and Richland Mall.

The project includes realigned ramps, U-Turn bridges, frontage road bridges and reconstructing main lanes.

Jake Smith with TxDOT said crews opened the newly built frontage road bridges near Beverly Drive.

He said workers recently opened traffic to the westbound side, as well as east bound and west bound lanes by industrial.

Smith said although traffic is something drivers will have to get used to, TxDOT will keep everyone updated.

“There are going to be some new configurations within the corridor that some of the traveling public will have to get acclimated with. But, TxDOT has a project team that regularly communicates with the businesses and traveling public. We want to remind people to just drive carefully in the corridors as other drivers get used to these new driving configurations, including the ones that are upcoming in the next phases of the project,” said Smith.

Smith said the next phase is reconstructing the main lane bridges of state highway 6, and he encourages drivers to stay alert.

