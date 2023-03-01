Arizona woman looking for pit bulls that mauled her puppy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman said two pit bulls on the loose mauled her puppy while they were walking along a canal.

The attack happened on Feb. 17, near 66th Place and Oak Street. Rebecca Potter said she tried to pick up her two small dogs, but the other dogs grabbed her 4-month-old puppy Ruby and pinned her to the ground. “I just couldn’t believe that my perfect little puppy was being mauled by someone’s loose dogs,” she said.

Potter’s other dog then took off, and the pit bulls chased after it. That’s when two bystanders intervened and scared the dogs away. Ruby was left with a shattered jaw. “There was blood everywhere. I was covered in her blood,” Potter said.

Ruby was rushed to the animal hospital and needed surgery to fix her jaw. Now, Potter is trying to track down the owners of the pit bulls to prevent this from happening again to someone else. “I just really want these owners to know that their family pets are not safe if they are outside the house. They need to have some type of containment, need to work with someone to not react to small dogs,” she said.

Scottsdale Police Department officials say they are investigating. If you see the pit bills in the area of 66th Place and Oak Street, officers ask that you contact the department.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.